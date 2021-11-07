You'll love the charm of this beautifully restored farmhouse with lots of custom wood work, sitting back off the road, nested among the trees providing the peace and privacy of a country home, but conveniently located within minutes of shopping, restaurants, entertainment, medical facilities, schools, employments centers, Highway 421 and I-40. Open 560 sf living area plus 295 sf sunroom. We kept as much of the woodwork as possible, but almost everything else is brand new: metal roofs, vinyl siding, double-hung vinyl windows, custom front door with side light, ceilings, walls, floors, new lighting and plumbing fixtures, updated electrical and plumbing, two brand new very energy efficient HVAC systems with all new duct work and wiring. A heat pump for the upstairs and 3 remote controlled, WiFi-accessible mini-splits for the lower level work great with a minimal power bill. This restoration has been challenging but so rewarding. Difficult home to price. All reasonable offers considered.
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $369,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston-Salem police closed a section of U.S. 52 South for seven hours Thursday after a body was discovered on the highway near its interchang…
Winston-Salem apartment complex sells for $2.1 million
A teen in Yadkin County was shot and killed on Thursday night, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.
“We are using all investigative means and resources necessary to identify the person that was found on U.S Highway 52,” said Kira Boyd, a poli…
His death is the 34th homicide of the year, compared with 25 at this time last year.
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported that a Jeep Cherokee and cash was taken from a Wiley Middle School teacher.
Sept. 23, as it turns out, was a preview.
Investigators believe the teenager was shot while attending a gathering in the 4100 block of North Patterson Avenue, where police say they located a crime scene.
He was an equipment manager as a student in the 1970s and has volunteered to help the last 20 years or so on game days
Q: I have recently heard from two separate sources that the recycling material being picked up is actually being disposed of along with regula…