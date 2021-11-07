4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $369,000

You'll love the charm of this beautifully restored farmhouse with lots of custom wood work, sitting back off the road, nested among the trees providing the peace and privacy of a country home, but conveniently located within minutes of shopping, restaurants, entertainment, medical facilities, schools, employments centers, Highway 421 and I-40. Open 560 sf living area plus 295 sf sunroom. We kept as much of the woodwork as possible, but almost everything else is brand new: metal roofs, vinyl siding, double-hung vinyl windows, custom front door with side light, ceilings, walls, floors, new lighting and plumbing fixtures, updated electrical and plumbing, two brand new very energy efficient HVAC systems with all new duct work and wiring. A heat pump for the upstairs and 3 remote controlled, WiFi-accessible mini-splits for the lower level work great with a minimal power bill. This restoration has been challenging but so rewarding. Difficult home to price. All reasonable offers considered.