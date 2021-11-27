 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $371,475

4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $371,475

4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $371,475

Welcome home! The Dover Plan has all you could imagine! Open concept design with Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen and 9 foot ceilings make this home ideal for living and entertaining. Enjoy the privacy of your covered porch as you relax outside. Master suite on main. Spacious closets and storage throughout the home. Features include granite or quartz countertops, tile backsplash, Revwood floors throughout main level. Game room, additional bedroom and bath on second floor. Yard and flower beds maintained by HOA. Smart home and much much more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert