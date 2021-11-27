4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $371,475

Welcome home! The Dover Plan has all you could imagine! Open concept design with Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen and 9 foot ceilings make this home ideal for living and entertaining. Enjoy the privacy of your covered porch as you relax outside. Master suite on main. Spacious closets and storage throughout the home. Features include granite or quartz countertops, tile backsplash, Revwood floors throughout main level. Game room, additional bedroom and bath on second floor. Yard and flower beds maintained by HOA. Smart home and much much more!