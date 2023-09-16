Come see what the "The Rick" plan has to offer! Four bedroom, 3.5 bath beautiful new construction home in the City on over 3/4 acre lot! Nine foot ceilings, granite countertops, tile backsplash, white shaker cabinets, SS appliances, carpet in bedrooms, crown molding through out. Engineered hardwood floors in main living areas & tile in wet areas. Spacious open concept dining room and living room with lots of natural light! Huge primary suite on 2nd level with bathtub and luxurious tiled walk in shower. Fourth bedroom on main level has its own bathroom with walk in shower that can be used as a second primary bedroom. Bedrooms 2 and 3 with impressive vaulted ceilings on second floor. 35 year architectural shingles. Stamped concrete on front, back porch and patio! Don't wait and make your appointment TODAY! Interior pictures are of the same build and are representative of finished product. Updated pictures coming soon.
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $385,000
