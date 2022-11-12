4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $387,890

OH MY, New construction home in Clemmons! Wonderful location right off of South Peace Haven Road, Titan Village community presents the Penwell plan by DR Horton- Need 4 bedrooms? You’ve got it! Lovely Chardonnay stone accentuates the exterior and the roomy foyer greets leading the great room which is spacious to say the least! Gas fireplace adorns and sets the scene for those cool winter nights. Now let's talk about this kitchen...HUGE center island with Mediterra Light granite counters, stainless appliances & a walk in pantry is sure to please! The private backyard is great for kids to play or even gardening, it’s all up to you in your new Smart Home! Oh but it doesn't stop there...upper level boasts a large Primary bedroom with en suite featuring double vanities & glistening quartz counter tops in addition to a 5 ft shower. 3 secondary bedrooms (2 with walk in closets!) and laundry room rounds out the upper level of the Penwell. ASK ABOUT PAID CLOSING COSTS! WELCOME HOME, GO TITANS!