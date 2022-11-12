4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $388,390

BRAND NEW HOME IN Clemmons! Titan Village community presents the Penwell plan by DR Horton- Elegant stone accentuates the exterior & the roomy foyer leads to the great room which is spacious to say the least! Check out the cook's kitchen...HUGE center island w/granite counters, stainless appliances & a walk in pantry adds icing on the cake! Oh but it doesn't stop there...upper level boasts a large Primary bedroom with en suite featuring double vanities & glistening quartz counters plus LARGE shower. 3 secondary bedrooms (2 with a walk in closets!) & laundry completes the upper level. Such a wonderful location with ow taxes in Clemmons school district! Only 10 minutes to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical center or Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, as well as Hanes Mall for tons of shopping! 3 minutes to the expressway for commuting and a mere 5 minutes to major grocery such as Publix plus Clemmons schools! What more can you ask for? WELCOME HOME, GO TITANS!