4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $389,900

Welcome Home! This like-new home in the desirable Rivergate community of Clemmons is new to market and sure to fly off the shelves! The main floor is home to an office with door for privacy, as well as the large open-concept living area and kitchen. The laundry area, powder room and two-car attached garage complete the main floor. Upstairs, three large secondary bedrooms with generous closets and a spacious hall bath await. Not to be outdone, though, the stunning primary suite completes the upper level, with a beautiful private bath and an amazing walk-in closet. Upgraded Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring on main floor. Neighborhood Playground just steps from backyard. Neighborhood Pool and Clubhouse included with HOA. Do not miss this opportunity, stop by today!