4 bedroom, 3 bath with primary tucked away on main. Bonus room for office/gym/playroom. Den, bedroom and full bath upstairs. Walk in attic with lots of storage closets available. Community pickle ball court, pool, playground, and common areas with gazebos. Solar panels installed in January of 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $390,000
