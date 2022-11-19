4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $398,000

Convenient CLEMMONS location. Easy living with NO step entry. Spacious home with Main level primary bedroom suite. Large kitchen, with granite countertops and cherry finish cabinetry, The kitchen is totally open to great room, breakfast area and dining room. You will love the stone finish gas log fireplace. The screened porch, which sellers recently added, will be one of your FAVORITE spots!! Sellers also created a garden spot, which provided joy watching their favorite vegetables growing. Upper level offers large loft and THREE LARGE flexible rooms - another primary? Office? Bonus? Bedrooms? YOU decide. River Gate neighborhood offers a swimming pool, playground, clubhouse and wonderful space for walking and visiting neighbors. Visit today!!