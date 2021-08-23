 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $398,000

4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $398,000

4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $398,000

Two story brick home on wooded lot. Cedar closet in Primary bedroom, with jacuzzi, and double sinks. Walk up attic for easy storage located in 2nd closet of Primary bedroom. Laundry is on main level. Conveniently located near Hwy 421 and 40. Restaurants, shopping, YMCA, schools very close by. PLEASE SEE AGENT ONLY AND SUPPLEMENTAL SHEET FOR ALL UPDATES!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News