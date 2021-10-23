4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $415,000

Welcome home to 6471 Bluestone Park Drive in small-town friendly Clemmons! This gorgeous 4 BD/ 3 BA home is like new with the Eastwood Homes Davidson floorplan, including tons of upgrades! The light and open layout has plenty of space with a huge kitchen island, granite counters, solid-wood white cabinets, and gas log fireplace. Feel right a home in your own huge primary bedroom, including the spacious sitting area, walk-in closet and large en-suite bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. The second floor loft area is a perfect space for any use: home gym, play room, or home office. The conveniently located neighborhood of Bluestone Park is close to all that Clemmons has to offer, close to I-40 and an easy commute to Winston -Salem and Greensboro! Close to Tanglewood Park and great shopping at New Towne Center!