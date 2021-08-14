 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $415,960

New construction home by the Arden Group. Located in established neighborhood close to West Forsyth High. Over 2,300sqft w/full basement! Open main level layout w/9 ft ceilings & laminate hardwood floors. Bright kitchen w/tons of cabinet space, island & granite countertops. Spacious MBR on main level is located on back of home overlooking large lot. 2nd level includes 3 bedrooms, loft & bonus room. No HOA. Ledford Plan D (13 total lots - 7 remaining & 5 floor plans to choose for your dream home)

