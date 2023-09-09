Welcome to Clouds Harbor! The Harbor floorplan is both spacious and functional. As you walk through the main level, you will notice the attention to detail from ceiling to floor. The flooring on the main floor is luxury vinyl plank in ripped pine and it carries from the office flex space, living room and kitchen. The open floorplan is only enhanced by the covered porch where you can sit and enjoy the outdoors. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets in glacier gray, white quartz and a beautiful farmhouse sink. The second floor is where you will find all of the bedrooms, three of them have walk in closets. The primary suite has a bath detailed with a tile shower, glacier gray cabinets and quartz countertops. Clemmons is minutes away from the interstate, restaurants and medical care.