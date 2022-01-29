4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $419,999

NEW CONSTRUCTION CLEMMONS GEM! - ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE = LATE MARCH. Come check out this spacious 4bed-2.5bath in NEW DEVELOPMENT TANGLEWOOD FOREST! This home features shaker style cabinets, custom craftsman trim, living room fireplace, drop-zone built ins, screened porch for simple outdoor relaxing, & much more! Convenient to the hub of Clemmons, Tanglewood Park, Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center, Local restaurants, I-40, HWY421, & much more! Call listing agent for more information!