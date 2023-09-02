Come check out this beauty in The Landing at Rocklyn! Just over a year old, this home has everything you need including 3 bedrooms on the main level, screened in patio, smart home features and more. Upstairs you'll find the perfect area for teens or visiting guests with a bonus room, bedroom and a full bath. The kitchen is well appointed featuring a huge island, gas range and a large pantry. This home is much more than what is inside the four walls. The HOA includes all of your lawn care, pickleball court, swimming pool, walking trails and a community playground as well! The screened in patio allows for a peaceful cup of coffee to start your day or a glass of wine to wind down after a long week at work. The additional patio space added by the current owners offers a fantastic grilling area and a space to entertain friends and family.
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $420,000
