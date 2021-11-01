 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $425,000

**Multiple Offers Received- Please Submit All Offers by 8p 10/31** This updated, lake front home offers timeless appeal with so much unique character. One level living with an abundance of natural light, upscale kitchen, amazing lake front views, roomy master, remodeled bathrooms, professional landscaping, spacious sun room, new roof, windows, and HVAC system, and so much more! Basement is fully heated and only varies based on ceiling height. Private entrances to bedrooms and sidewalks around the home create amazing AirBNB potential if the abundance of space is too much for your needs. Downstairs features bedrooms, full bath, and a huge bonus room that could double as 5th bedroom/in-law suite or be a cozy den. Back decks and brick patio create endless opportunities for outdoor entertaining. Tons of storage in the unfinished square footage downstairs. This wonderful community offers several scenic lakes, optional neighborhood pool membership, and is very close to Tanglewood Park.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Crime

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News