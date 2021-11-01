4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $425,000

**Multiple Offers Received- Please Submit All Offers by 8p 10/31** This updated, lake front home offers timeless appeal with so much unique character. One level living with an abundance of natural light, upscale kitchen, amazing lake front views, roomy master, remodeled bathrooms, professional landscaping, spacious sun room, new roof, windows, and HVAC system, and so much more! Basement is fully heated and only varies based on ceiling height. Private entrances to bedrooms and sidewalks around the home create amazing AirBNB potential if the abundance of space is too much for your needs. Downstairs features bedrooms, full bath, and a huge bonus room that could double as 5th bedroom/in-law suite or be a cozy den. Back decks and brick patio create endless opportunities for outdoor entertaining. Tons of storage in the unfinished square footage downstairs. This wonderful community offers several scenic lakes, optional neighborhood pool membership, and is very close to Tanglewood Park.