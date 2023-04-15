The wait is over, Clouds Harbor has started selling in the awesome community of Clemmons. The Richardson plan has an open concept from the spacious kitchen to the living room so you can be with all of your favorite people all at once. You will love the quartz countertops, large island and butler’s pantry in the kitchen. For the times that you want a little privacy, retreat upstairs to the primary suite. This home has everything you need and the features you have been looking for. Clouds Harbor is close to Tanglewood, YMCA, Winston-Salem and Yadkin Valley wineries. Come join the fun that is just waiting for you.
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $433,801
