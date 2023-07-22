The Langford is a two-story home with four bedrooms and two and half baths. The foyer opens to the large family room and arched openings lead to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen is well appointed with quartz counters, upgraded cabinets and a gas range. An office and private powder room complete the main floor. The second floor features the primary bedroom with a sitting area, large walk-in closet and a primary bath with a water closet, tiled shower and plentiful storage. Three upstairs secondary bedrooms all feature large closets. Options include a fireplace in the family room, boxed ceiling in the primary bedroom, crown molding in the primary suite and common areas.
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $444,579
