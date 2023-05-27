Fisher French Country Floor Plan by Isenhour Homes. Primary bedroom on main level. Owners Bath with separate shower and garden tub. 3 bedrooms upstairs with bath and loft area. Home will be completed by the end of June 2023. Great location and convenient to restaurants, hospitals, and downtown stores in Clemmons. This home won't last. Book a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The police department’s Firearms Investigations and Intelligence Division/Gun Crime Reduction Unit obtained a search warrant for the residence…
Three of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s top executives, including its next chief executive Marty Freeman, were provided with significant bas…
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
Police found Fentanyl in a bag of Doritos. A Winston-Salem man will now spend the next 18 years in prison.
A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to drug offenses, authorities said.
Q: Are golf carts street legal in Forsyth County? I live in a neighborhood that has them zipping around beginning this time of year, sometimes…