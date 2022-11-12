4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $451,205

SHOW STOPPER in Titan Village community! Brand new COLUMBIA plan in Clemmons, this one is sure to please w/4 bdrms, 3.5 baths & over 3100 sf of space GALORE! Notice eye catching brick exterior accents then step inside to the openness you will love! Bells & whistles include glistening granite counters, tile backsplash, Revwood flooring on main & stainless appliances. Private office w/ french doors & formal dining room leads to Great room w gas fireplace! Oh but it doesn't stop there, enjoy a HUGE ISLAND in the cook's kitchen, white cabinets & built in desk add icing to the cake! Retreat to the spacious Primary suite upstairs (vaulted ceiling, pvt bath w/dbl vanities & 5ft shower PLUS a MASSIVE WALK IN CLOSET W/ WINDOW) or hang out in the upper level loft...plenty of room to roam in your new home! No fighting over the bathrooms as there are 2 additional full bathrooms (one is Jack & Jill). Did I mention the private & flat backyard? 10 mins to both major hospitals PLUS CLEMMONS SCHOOLS!