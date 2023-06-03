Looking for a primary on the main floor? You've found it! This two-story Nantahala plan features four bedrooms and three-and-one-half-baths with brick and vinyl exteriors. Enter the jaw-dropping two-story foyer to be greeted by a spacious dining room or continue forward through the entry into the kitchen and eat-in dining room that overlook the great room complete with a gas log fireplace. The kitchen is not short on style with a farmhouse sink, white cabinetry and tile backsplash. The lovely primary suite is on the main level with a spacious en-suite with a double sink vanity, tile shower and a large walk-in closet. A laundry room, powder room, and coat closet complete the first floor. Upstairs you will find a very spacious loft, three secondary bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a linen closet. Call today for more information on this beautiful home and ask about all the upgrades and selections included.
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $452,170
