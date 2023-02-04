The Ledford Plan in popular Stone Ridge community features a main level owner's suite, beautiful screened porch, and stunning upgraded finishes. Don't miss your chance to be one of the last to own a home in this fantastic community! *Move in ready*
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $458,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
KING — A 14-year-old boy died Saturday night after he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo held at American Legion Post 290 on South Main Str…
Downtown Winston-Salem got a new fine-dining restaurant with the Jan. 31 opening of the Downtown Grille.
Winston-Salem police said a 29-year-old man lost his life and two other people were injured in a shooting that occurred early Sunday outside a…
ITG Brands LLC is suing the Winston Cup Museum and its owner, Will Spencer, in a bid to take ownership of the NASCAR championship series artif…
GREENSBORO — Jurors in the involuntary manslaughter trial of TikTok star Jessica Middlebrook, known as “towtruckjess” on social media, continu…