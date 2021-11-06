4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $464,900

Clemmons Brick New Construction. Main level living with primary bedroom as well as large second bedroom on main level. Open concept living through out the kitchen/living room/dining room. Kitchen has upgraded white shaker style cabinets, granite tops, and tile backsplash. Upgraded cove/craftsman style trim. Screened porch off great room, large laundry area, huge master closet, walk in tile shower with recessed floor, two large bedrooms on second floor with additional room for storage and much more. Home is targeted to be finished at the end of February. Call listing agent with any questions.