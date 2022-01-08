4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $464,900

Phenomenal Barrington Oaks neighborhood - this open floorplan home with rocking-chair front porch won't last long. Convenient to shops, restaurants, highway, and Tanglewood Park. Fresh paint! 2 bedrooms on the main and 2 bedrooms upstairs with loft / office space. Primary bedroom on the main with walk-in closet, double sinks, and oversized shower. Formal dining room with custom molding perfect for entertaining off kitchen with breakfast area. This kitchen is everything you've dreamed of - light cabinetry, center island, gas range, and granite countertops. Pantry. Gas log fireplace in living room. Beautiful hardwoods on main. Screened-in porch overlooks fenced back yard and patio that's perfect for entertaining. 2 car garage with utility door. Fantastic walk-in attic storage. OPEN HOUSE JAN 9TH FROM 2-4PM.