4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $465,000

OPEN HOUSE Sunday, 8/1/2021 from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM. This private 2.3 acre lot is a must have. Enjoy relaxing in the screened in porch this summer. This large home has so much to offer and is ready for your personal touch. Large bathrooms on the upper level with lots of potential. So much space for entertaining on the lower level. HUGE bonus room that is ready for games & parties. 3 garage spaces making this a car lovers dream and plenty of driveway parking as well!! New Pool Liner & Filter. New Hot tub Panels. Look forward to enjoying warm summer days by the pool in privacy! Great 35X40 barn in the back yard of the home with so many options.