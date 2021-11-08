4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $465,000

Beautiful brick home with open concept in Salem Glen with low Davidson county taxes! Enjoy the perks of golf course living and community pool! This home is nestled on cul de sac and has an incredible screened in porch, fenced in yard with front and rear irrigation and new landscaping! The beautiful engineered hardwoods, coffee bar and incredibly large closet spaces will blow you away! Main level laundry room is off of garage entry & also connects to primary bathroom and bedroom area! 3 additional generous sized bedrooms can be found upstairs as well as a large loft/flex space. Don't forget to check out the walk out attic space and cubby space available for additional storage. The rear facing stairs exit down towards the sizable primary bedroom. Your essentials stay neat on the drop zone upon entering from garage. This home has it all! Schedule now for your personal showing! Agents see agent only remarks!