Welcome home to an open 2-story entry with a beautiful coffered ceiling dining room. The Nantahala is a two-story floor plan with primary on main and three and a half bathrooms. Luxury vinyl plank flooring extends throughout all first floor common areas. Granite countertops and tile backsplash compliment the upgraded cabinets in the kitchen, which includes an eat-in space, stainless steel electric cooktop range, and an island that looks into the large family room, perfect for entertaining! Take a walk upstairs to find three additional bedrooms and a large loft. This convenient location is close to the Village of Clemmons and an easy drive to Winston-Salem. The fun at Clouds Harbor awaits you!
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $466,022
