 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $468,900

4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $468,900

Main level living at its finest! This stunning Aster plan offers all four bedrooms on the main level along with a full bath, bonus room and huge unfinished storage space upstairs. *Move in ready*

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

An arrest warrant levying charges of femicide was issued in the case of Shanquella Robinson, ABC News reported late Wednesday, citing a prosecutor in Mexico. The name of the suspect who is said to be “the direct aggressor” has not been released, both ABC News and WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner reported. The FBI field office in Charlotte — which has an open investigation — would ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert