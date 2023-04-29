MOVE-IN READY NEW CONSTRUCTION! Craftsman style new construction home in Clemmons neighborhood - the Terrace at Havenbrook! Built by Arden Homes. Low maintenance exterior is James Hardie Fiber Cement Siding which gives more value to your home and is non-combustible. With over 2600 sqft, there is no wasted space. Main level offers open floor plan, 9 ft ceilings and cafe oak color wood laminate flooring. Great room with gas fireplace and 3 panel sliding doors to screen porch. Office space off foyer with french doors. Main level primary bedroom with tray ceiling, primary bath has dual vanity and tile shower. Kitchen features light chiffon cabinets, quartz countertops with upgraded sink, stainless appliances. Upper level includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and loft area. Great rocking chair front porch. You don't want to miss this beautiful home! Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {BRANDT PLAN - ELEVATION B}