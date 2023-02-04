NEW PRICE. Exceptional new construction home in Clemmons neighborhood - the Terrace at Havenbrook! Built by Arden Homes. Over 2600 sqft, Lots of space on both levels. Main level offers open floor plan, 9 ft ceilings and cafe oak color wood laminate flooring. Great room with gas fireplace and sliding doors to screen porch. Office space off foyer with french doors. Main level primary bedroom with tray ceiling, primary bath has dual vanity and tile shower. Kitchen features light chiffon cabinets, quartz countertops with upgraded sink, stainless appliances. Upper level includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and loft area. Great rocking chair front porch. You don't want to miss this beautiful home! Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {BRANDT PLAN - ELEVATION B}
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $479,900
