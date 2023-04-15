Welcome to Clouds Harbor! Enter into this open foyer and then to the open floor plan family room next to an eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops and upgraded trenton-flat panel birch quill cabinets with a gas stainless steel range, and an island that looks into the large family room, perfect for entertaining! Take a walk upstairs to find the primary suite and three additional bedrooms and laundry room. This convenient location is close to the Village of Clemmons and an easy drive to Winston-Salem. The fun awaits you!
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $486,242
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police believe the children's mother, Ethal Syretha Steele, 40, shot and killed the children before shooting herself.
Q: When is the Michael’s store on Hanes Mall Boulevard going to reopen? There is no information on their website. Why are they closed?
Charles Barkley is an unabashed disciple of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. And when the popular chain recently came under attack, Barkley rushed to t…
The wreck occurred on eastbound I-40 between Stratford Road and Hanes Mall Boulevard, but the impacts are widespread.
A wreck at Peters Creek Parkway and Olivers Crossing Drive claimed the life of Minetta Lowe Werts in Winston-Salem.