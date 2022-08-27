Main level living at its finest! This stunning Aster plan offers all four bedrooms on the main level along with a full bath, bonus room and huge unfinished storage space upstairs. Please contact listing agent for estimated completion date. *Estimated completion of October 2022*
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $489,900
