Welcome to Clouds Harbor! Enter into the Saluda to an open foyer and then to the open floor plan family room next to an eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops and upgraded trenton-flat panel birch quill cabinets with a gas stainless steel range, and an island that looks into the large family room, perfect for entertaining! Take a walk upstairs to find the primary suite and three additional bedrooms and laundry room. This convenient location is close to the Village of Clemmons and an easy drive to Winston-Salem. The fun awaits you!
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $498,383
