This home has all the right places to include main level living for all rooms except fourth bedroom, which is on the upper level. Large kitchen with center island, huge pantry, great storage. Dining room is adjacent to kitchen and screened porch for all those bar b que's. This opened floor plan is great for family or friends to gather. This home features all brick construction with vinyl accents, trey ceilings, fireplace w/gas logs, huge walk in tiled shower in master ensuite, covered front porch, radiant roof sheathing, to save on utility bills. Come out and see this