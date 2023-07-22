Entertaining is easy in the Nantahala plan. Picture yourself cooking in the gourmet kitchen, complete with a double oven, gas cooktop, upgraded cabinets, pantry and large island with quartz counters. Your guests can mingle in the kitchen and great room and you can still be part of the fun. These is an office for you to get your work done and at the end of the day, relax on the covered porch. The primary is on the main level and hales a boxed ceiling and ensuite with a tiled shower, seat and quartz countertops. Completing the upstairs is a loft area that is perfect for house of entertainment.
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $500,378
