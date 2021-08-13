4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $509,000

Beautiful Clemmons waterfront home! Custom built with deck on the water. Huge rooms, screened porch, hardwood floors, ceiling fans throughout. Finished lower level with 8' doorwall, perfect for a playroom or pool table, fireplace, and large full bath with walk-in closet. Great views of the lake from almost every room. 2.5+ car garage with tons of storage. New Roof in 2019, new windows 2020. Natural gas heat on the main level and natural gas Webber grill on the deck that stays with the home. A very well constructed home in a well-maintained neighborhood of large lots. Nestled on 1.72 acres of park-like property on open water. Enjoy the wildlife. Don't let this rare opportunity pass; schedule your showing today!