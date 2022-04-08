 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $512,900

Beautiful home offers lots of space with 4 bedrooms and bonus room. Spectacular 2 story great room w/stone fireplace that opens to kitchen and breakfast area. Spacious kitchen with gas cooktop, granite counters, island and pantry. Main level primary bedroom or optional upstairs primary bedroom with ensuite bath. Ample closet space and new carpet. Large front porch and screened back porch with patio for grilling overlooks fenced back yard.

