4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $514,900

New construction home in new Clemmons neighborhood - the Terrace at Havenbrook ! Built by Arden Homes. Open concept, two story home. Kitchen features granite counters, island, and stainless appliances. Spacious primary bedroom located at back of home, with adjoining primary bath and large walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms also feature large closets. Front porch and private rear screened porch provide relaxing outdoor spaces. You don't want to miss this beautiful home! Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {BRANDT PLAN - ELEVATION B}