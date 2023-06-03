Beautiful Home less than 2 years old ready to make yours. Home is loaded with features including all first floor bedrooms with no carpet on the main level. This open floor plan home boasts numerous upgrades including quartz countertops, upgraded lighting, pocket door entry to the laundry room and sits on over a 1/2 acre lot with an amazing backyard to entertain. The key feature that will make you the envy of the neighborhood is the upgraded fiberglass salt water pool. All appliances convey with an accepted offer. 1K Closing Costs Credit Available with Use of Preferred Lender - please inquire for additional details.