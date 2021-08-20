4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $519,900

Rare opportunity in Carters Grove! One of Clemmons' best kept secrets is this stunning neighborhood w/large lots, mature trees & stately homes, in a fantastic location! Custom built & lovingly maintained by one owner this home features grand spaces, comfortable living areas, a huge kitchen, sunroom, finished basement & more. 9' ceilings, hardwoods & large laundry on main. Chef's kitchen w/double ovens, smooth cooktop, ample cabinetry & countertops, under cabinet lighting, built in desk area & pantry! Primary suite offers trey ceiling, large BA w/separate vanities, water closet, separate shower & huge spa-like jetted tub! Large WIC completes the suite. Finished basement features two separate rooms and full bathroom. Daylight basement walks out to shaded patio. 2 fireplaces: den and basement. Immaculately landscaped yard has garden & fenced areas. Outdoor living options! Deck, covered patio, spacious driveway. Alarm system, New heat pumps 2020, basketball goal & pad! The list goes on!