4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $545,000

Do not miss out on this spectacular home located in the Rocklyn neighborhood of Clemmons! The covered wrap-around porch gives way to the open-concept main level covered in engineered wood. The dining area opens into the living room with gas-log fireplace and views of the screened-in back porch. The immaculate kitchen is highlighted by a 10 foot kitchen island, gas stove, pantry and ample cabinet space. A secluded office space and a half bathroom round out the main level. The primary suite is located on the second level with tiled bathroom floor, separate shower, and large walk in closet. A large second living area loft separates the primary from the three additional bedrooms on the second level. Enjoy a private getaway backyard! The covered back porch gives way to a wood deck that overlooks the fenced-in backyard.

