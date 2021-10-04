4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $550,000

Stunning, custom-built ranch in Clemmons with 3.84 acres, full basement, full walk-up attic framed for finishing, 4 bedrooms with 4 full bathrooms attached to each all on same level, oak floors, kitchen with Marsh Cabinets, full covered front porch and covered back porch with fans, partially-wooded lot, and plenty of space for all your needs! Also includes recently graded and seeded yard, auto-start generator, motion-censor alarm system, natural gas heating, access to Waterford Village pool, and all outside of city limits! A true gem with access to everything, time to move into your country dream home that is not in the middle of nowhere!