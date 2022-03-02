 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $559,000

Spacious MAIN level living home!! Gorgeous, vaulted ceiling, fireside living room OPEN to kitchen, dining, foyer and sunroom. Dramatic archways into two story dining room. Beautiful kitchen cabinetry, hood and granite countertops. Breakfast area provides french door to sunroom. Main level also provides laundry room with sink and cabinets, Primary bedroom, Office (with a wall of built ins) and a spacious Second bedroom. Upper level features large bonus room, large bedroom and closet, full bath, great eave and walk in attic storage. All bathroom countertops are granite and tubs are tiled surround. The lower level is a perfect second living area, complete with full bath, kitchenette, living area, exercise/office space, spacious closets and over 500 sq ft of storage space. The basement walks out to a patio w/hot tub, huge, private and fenced back lawn. Professional landscape design, drawing will convey with home.

