Under Construction opportunity by Third Generation Homes in convenient Clemmons location. Estimated completion in December 2022. Photos show front-load garage but this one will be a side-load and have stone skirt on front. Modern grandeur meets southern chic in this modern French-country farm house. The new Elainna plan offers mostly main level living with a main level primary suite plus a guest suite or office. An additional two bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Functional floor plan includes open living areas and spacious rooms. Plenty of storage space throughout in addition to walk out attic space. Beautiful large lot in quaint community. Great location with rural feel. Photos are from a similar build and may show upgrades that may not be included in this price.
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $579,900
