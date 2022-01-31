4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $584,900

This palatial home is one of a kind! Four bedrooms all with their own bathrooms and walk-in closets! Incredible natural light flows over hard wood floors from oversized windows in the amazing living room with towering cathedral ceilings. Enormous open concept kitchen with generous breakfast area. Three primary bedrooms are massive and private! In-laws quarters downstairs perfect for guests and multi generational situations. And if that isn't enough...the covered back deck is so serene with jaw dropping views of the pool and yard full of incredible landscaping. You truly have to see this one to appreciate it!