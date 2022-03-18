 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $585,000

Showings begin March 17th at noon. Beautiful Waterford home with cathedral living room ceiling and tons of natural light. Large living room leads to an inviting stone back patio with a masonry fireplace. Great keeping room with coffered ceilings off kitchen for family gatherings and informal dining. Cat walk across the second level entryway connects the 3 upstairs bedrooms. Great bonus room with eaves storage and a view of the private backyard over the garage. Hardwoods throughout the main level. Primary on main. 2 car garage.

