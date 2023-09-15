MOTIVATED SELLER!!! Incredible all brick/stone ranch style home features an amazing finished basement. Basement features modern updates and trending color pallets. Plus a stone gas log fireplace. There is also and additional bedroom and a full bath in the basement. Its an amazing space for entertaining or just relaxing. The main level of the home encompasses three nice size bedrooms. The primary bedroom is located on the opposite side of the other two bedrooms on the main level. The primary ensuite features a stand alone shower and a jetted tub. Laundry on Main. Kitchen features all new black stainless steel KitchenAid appliances. Refrigerator is by Samsung and will convey with the home. Granite countertops, smooth countertop range and double oven; HVAC system and water heater replaced in 2022 and 2023. Low county taxes; Radon detector monitor; Irrigation system; attached two car garage; fenced backyard; plenty of storage space and so much more! Schedule your private showing today!