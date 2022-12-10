4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $619,900

Arden's popular "Ledford II" floor plan! One of the last homes in Bartlett Bluff! All brick 2 story with full unfinished bsmt on Cul-de-sac lot! Open concept ML living. Gorgeous engineered hardwoods in main level living areas. Great room has gas fireplace. Main level laundry. Main level Primary En-suite with large tiled walk-in shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. Upper level has 2 full bathrooms, 3 bedrooms, bonus room and loft. CALL LISTING AGENT FOR INFORMTION ON THIS MONTHS SALES INCENTIVE! Builder will pay for buyers closing fee if preferred attorney is used for closing. Please contact listing agent for phase of construction before making appointments.