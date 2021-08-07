 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $625,000

Better than new in Salem Glen! Custom built home on private fenced lot. Upgrades throughout. Screened porch with grilling deck and front porch. Stone fireplace to accent front of house. Main level 3 car garage. Wet bar area near kitchen. Finished basement with full bath and office. Loft area upstairs for home office or Dining room can be a study. Fourth bedroom can be a bonus room/office with built ins. Mater suite on main level. See supplemental sheet for upgrades. This house is beautiful and won't last long. Showings start Friday 8/6 @ 6pm. All offers in by 6pm Sunday 8/8!

