4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $629,900

Arden's popular "Ledford II" floor plan! One of the last homes in Bartlett Bluff. All brick 2 story with full unfinished bsmt. Open concept ML living. Gorgeous engineered hardwoods in main level living areas. Great room has gas fireplace. Main level laundry. Main level Primary En-suite with large tiled walk-in shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. Upper level has 2 full bathrooms, 3 bedrooms, bonus room and loft. Use prefered lender and get up to $2,000 in Closing costs. Builder will pay for buyers closing fee if preferred attorney is used for closing. Please contact listing agent for phase of construction before making appointments.

