4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $685,000

Magnificent setting on the 8th hole at Salem Glen! Entertain inside and out, w/breathtaking views of sunsets from the Liv. Rm, Breakfast & Keeping Rooms & Primary BR! Living room features elegant moldings, built-ins, a lovely fireplace, and adjoins the formal Dining Rm. The chef's kitchen has it all - with double wall-ovens, cooktop, under-cab. lighting, and tile backsplash. Sunny breakfast nook and keeping room with stacked-stone fireplace. Hardwoods in Kit. & ML living areas. Spacious primary suite w/2 roomy closets, Jacuzzi tub & sep. shower. Grand staircase leads to 3 upper bedrooms, study, and walk-up attic storage rm. Great possibilities for the 2,100+ sq. ft. unfin. walk-out bsmt.; plumbed / partitioned for future expansion as theater, rec. room or in-law suite! Three car garage, and generous parking pad. Note some updating needed and sev. windows need to be replaced. Tranquil setting is min. from the convenience of Clemmons, shops, restaurants, med. center & more.

